Three-year old girl reunited with nurse mother treating COVID-19 patients after 20 days

After nearly 20 days, a three-year old girl was reunited with her mother, a nurse, as she returned from COVID-19 duty in Belagavi on Saturday. Earlier this month, visuals of the little girl longing to meet her mother who had not returned home for a fortnight being on COVID-19 duty had gone viral with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa calling the paramedic and appreciating her dedication.

Sugandha, attached to the COVID-19 ward of the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, was in a quarantine facility for about 14 days before going home. The scenes of an emotional reunification, with little Aishwarya embracing her teary-eyed mother Sugandha have gone viral.

Sugandha told local news channels that she was relieved and overjoyed to meet her daughter after a long gap. She also said that she was mentally prepared and confident to attend to her patients.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

