Sonowal calls up CMs of Odisha, UP, Bihar, WB, MP

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:07 IST
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday called his Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh counterparts, urging them to provide all necessary help to people from Assam stranded in their states due to the nationwide lockdown. Many people from Assam have been stranded in various parts of the country during the nation-wide lockdown imposed to contain the Coronavirus.

Sonowal called up Naveen Patnaik, Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, Manohar Lal Khattar and Shivraj Singh Chouhan and urged them to provide all necessary help to the people of Assam stranded in their states due to the nationwide lockdown, an official release said. The state government has taken various measures to help these people in this time of crisis, but the respective state governments have also been urged to take care of them.

Sonowal requested his counterparts in those states to provide necessary help regarding shelter, food, medical facilities to the stranded people of Assam. He also assured the chief ministers of other states that their people stranded in Assam have been taken care of and they would not face any difficulty during their stay here.

Directives have been issued to all the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all districts in this regard, he informed. The chief minister also discussed various measures taken by other state governments to contain COVID-19 outbreak and he underlined the need for mutual cooperation during these difficult times to succeed in this fight against coronavirus.

Sonowal had also called the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan and Karnataka with a similar request on Saturday..

