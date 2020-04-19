Left Menu
Summer crop sowing is 14 per cent higher over corresponding period last year as on April 17

Amid the current COVID-19 crisis, farmers across India are toiling against all adversities. Their efforts, coupled with timely intervention by the Central and State Governments, have ensured that there is minimal or no disruption to harvesting activities and the continued sowing of summer crops.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:10 IST
Summer crop sowing is 14 per cent higher over corresponding period last year as on April 17
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the current COVID-19 crisis, farmers across India are toiling against all adversities. Their efforts, coupled with timely intervention by the Central and State Governments, have ensured that there is minimal or no disruption to harvesting activities and the continued sowing of summer crops. While the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the consolidated guidelines on the measures to be taken for containment of COVID-19, it also ensured smooth functioning of agricultural operations.

The Union Agriculture Ministry in a press release stated, "as on April 17, 2020, summer sowing in the country is 14 per cent higher compared to last year during the corresponding period. The rainfall received in the season has been 14 per cent higher compared to last year during the corresponding period which has been conducive for the sowing of summer crops." The Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs) have been communicated to farmers for their safety and keeping social distancing while undertaking farm related activities. As a result of the proactive steps taken, both harvesting activities of the Rabi crop, and sowing activities of summer crops are being undertaken in a systematic manner.

Of the Rabi crop harvesting, out of total wheat sown in 310 lakh ha, 63-67 per cent has already been harvested in the country. Statewise harvesting has also increased and reached to 90-95 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, 80-85 per cent in Rajasthan, 60-65 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 30-35 per cent in Haryana and 10-15 per cent in Punjab. Harvesting is in its peak in Haryana, Punjab, UP and is likely to be completed by the end of April 2020. Punjab has deployed 18000 combines and Haryana has deployed 5000 combines for harvesting and threshing.

Of the pulses sown in 161 lakh ha, harvesting has been completed for gram, lentil, urd, mung and field pea. For sugarcane, out of the total sown in 54.29 lakh ha, harvesting has been completed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Punjab. For the states of Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Haryana and Uttarakhand, 92-98 per cent harvesting has been completed. In Uttar Pradesh, 75-80 per cent has been completed and this will continue till mid May 2020.

Rabi Rice sown in 28 lakh ha over the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura and West Bengal is in the initial stages of harvesting since the grain is still in the filling stage and harvesting times would vary. Amongst the oilseed crops, Rapeseed Mustard sown in 69 lakh ha has been harvested in the states of Rajasthan, UP, MP, Haryana, WB, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Punjab, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Groundnut sown in 4.7 lakh ha, has been harvested to the tune of 85-90 per cent.

As on date, the total summer crop area has increased to 52.78 lakh hectares from 38.64 lakh hectares as compared to the the corresponding period a year ago. The area coverage under pulses, coarse cereals, nutria-cereals and oilseeds has increased to 20.05 lakh hectare from 14.79 lakh hectare as compared to last year during the corresponding period. The summer crop not only provides extra income but also creates lot of employment opportunities in between Rabi and Kharif for the farmers. The soil health is also improved through cultivation of the summer crop, particularly the pulses crop. Mechanised sowing has also helped the summer crops immensely.

The guidance of the Central and State Governments has ensured that not only are the harvesting activities being completed on time but also that the hard work of the farmers has ensured greater area coverage of summer crops. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

