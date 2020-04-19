139 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, state tally reaches 1,743

Gujarat on Sunday reported 139 new COVID-19 positive cases and five deaths, said state officials. "139 new COVID-19 positive cases and 5 more deaths reported today in Gujarat. The total number of positive cases rises to 1,743 while the death toll rises to 63 now," said State Health Department in a statement.

The department stated that 105 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. With 1,324 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of positive coronavirus cases have reached 16,116, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

