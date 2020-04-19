Left Menu
GPCC urges Panjim Commissioner to keep cemetery open during lockdown

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Sunday requested Panjim Commissioner to keep cemetery open for the people to perform the rites without any difficulties during lockdown.

19-04-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Sunday requested Panjim Commissioner to keep cemetery open for the people to perform the rites without any difficulties during lockdown. In a statement GPCC spokesperson, Urfan Mulla said, "The committee has requested Panjim Commissioner to keep the cemetery open for the people to perform the rites without any difficulties."

Mulla accused local MLA of interfering in the issue and indulging in 'cheap' politics. "From last 30 years in Panjim the same Cemetery is there and Ex-Defence Minister of the country and Ex-CM of Goa who was also an MLA of Panaji Constituency late Manohar Parikar never did such kind of cheap politics by locking the Cemetery. The Panaji Mayor is publicly proclaiming that he has done the same under the directions of his boss Babush," he said. Why is MLA Babush interfering in religious matters illegally using his powers through his officials, he said. "The person who won the seat in the name of secularism on Congress ticket and promised that within 100 days, all casinos would be removed out of Mandovi. Now he has put that issue in RIP and started this type of cheap politics using his Municipality officials," Mulla added.

Congress party also appeals to the people of Goa to obey the Government orders and not to make any gathering at any religious places and give opportunity to others to talk against them, stay home and Stay safe, he said. (ANI)

