Video of T'gana MP arguing with cop over use of siren in car goes viral

A ruling TRS MP in Telangana allegedly argued with a policeman after a vehicle in which his son was travelling was stopped for usingsiren here during the lockdown, a video of which has gone viral. According to police, the incident occurred three days ago and the matter was being inquired into.

In the video telecast by some local news channels, P Ramulu, representing Nagarkurnool Parliamentary constituency, is purportedly seen arguing with a policeman in plain clothes in Pahadishareef area and "objecting" to intercepting the vehicle. The Assistant Sub-Inspector is seen trying to explain to the MP that he had only asked his son why he had used the siren during the lockdown.

"Is it written on the vehicle that it is a MP's vehicle. I am an ASI.

After he (the MP's son) told your name I warned him and let him off telling him it was wrong (use of siren)," the policeman is further heard saying in the video clip..

