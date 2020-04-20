Left Menu
3 test positive for corona in Munger, Bihar's tally surges to 96

Three more persons detected positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Munger on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 96.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-04-2020 04:42 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 04:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three more persons detected positive for COVID-19 in Bihar's Munger on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 96. All three are males patients from Munger and their contact tracing is underway.

"3 more corona positive cases reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases to 96. All three are males age 30, 36 and 52 years from Munger. Contact tracing is on," said State Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar. With 1,324 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of positive coronavirus cases have reached 16,116, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.Out of these, 13,925 patients are active cases and 2,302 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. With 31 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll now stands at 519. (ANI)

