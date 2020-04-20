Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh MP seeks help from Centre for fair distribution of groceries

PTI | Leh | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:12 IST
Ladakh MP seeks help from Centre for fair distribution of groceries

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has sought the Centre's help for sufficient and fair distribution of groceries and financial assistance to the poor in the Union territory during the nationwide lockdown imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur and the Union Home Ministry, Namgyal expressed concerns over the various problems faced by the people in his constituency.

He said he was receiving a lot of calls and messages from people seeking evacuation of patients, students, pilgrims and workers of Ladakh stuck in various parts of India and abroad. People are also raising demands of financial assistance to the most needy specially labourers and bread earners of very poor families to pay their room rents, electricity bills, school fees and other expenses, Namgyal said in his letter.

Appreciating the collective performance of the administration of Ladakh and district administrations of Leh and Kargil in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the Union territory without any loss of life, the BJP MP said he was "concerned with other issues being faced by people especially those downtrodden whose voices for their rights for basic necessities are going unheard". He also asked the Centre and the LG of Ladakh for consideration of non-ration card holders for availing of ration and vegetable distribution besides consideration of the non-registered needy and deserving natives of Ladakh for various benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). The BJP parliamentarian from the newly carved Union territory of Ladakh sought the Centre's intervention in distribution of seeds, saplings and other requirements for agricultural and horticultural works.

He also raised the issue of "sufficient and fair distribution of groceries including vegetables, fruits, egg and LPG gas, etc. in Ladakh" as well as the issue of wastage of vegetables. "I am very much disheartened. Sharing with you herewith the pictures of wastage of vegetables stored in Leh," the MP said. He emphasised on early setting up of Biosafety Level-2 laboratory in his constituency.

"I appreciate if you could kindly initiate your personal intervention in early setting up of Biosafety Level - 2 Laboratory in Ladakh for which I am constantly in touch with all of the concerned officers but still lagging behind of the time," said the Lok Sabha member from Ladakh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa to increase welfare provision over coronavirus - Ramaphosa

South Africa will increase welfare provision to help poor households suffering because of a nationwide lockdown aimed at containing the countrys coronavirus outbreak, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. In a weekly newsletter to the n...

Hope to make right choices: Alaya F on career plans post 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Actor Alaya F says she is fortunate to get varied offers after the success of her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman, and wants to pick a role that will help solidify her place in the industry. Alaya, who featured in the Nitin Kakkar directorial...

Over 100 people arrested, nothing communal in this, says Uddhav Thackeray on Palghar incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that two policemen have been suspended and over 100 persons have been arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching case. We have suspended two policemen and appointed ADG CID Cr...

Using saliva on ball is something that needs to be discussed, says Josh Hazelwood

It is something that needs to be discussed, said Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood when asked whether teams will use saliva on cricket ball after the world comes back to normal. The whole sporting action across the world has come to a halt du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020