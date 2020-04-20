75 new coronavirus cases reported in AP; number rises to 722

Amaravati, Apr 20 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 75 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours while three deaths took the toll in the state to 20, the Health department said on Monday. With 75 new cases being reported, the total number rose to 722, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Among the dead was an assistant sub-inspector of police in Anantapuramu, while one woman Sub-Inspector and seven other government officials contracted the virus in Srikalahasti, it said. The 75 cases reported overnight was the single largest increase in number of cases in a day so far in the state.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

