Thane: 21-year-old man kills debtor for not repaying loan

A 21-year-old man was arrested inBhiwandi in Thane district on Monday for allegedly murdering aperson who had borrowed money from him, police said

Shahbad Ansari had lent Rs 20,000 to Suhail Khan,Bhiwandi taluka police station inspector Ram Balsingh said

"Ansari killed Khan on Sunday afternoon as he was notpaying back the money. He disposed of the body near the bushesand fled. He was held today and has been charged with murder,"he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

