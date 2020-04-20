Left Menu
Chennai, Apr 20 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. . MDS4 KA-VIRUS-INCIDENT-CM Padarayanapura incident an act of "goondaism": Karnataka CM; directs strict action Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on termed the ruckus at Padrayanapure here when officials had gone to shift secondary contacts to quarantine facility as an act of goondaism, and directed police to take stringent action against those taking law into their hands. .

MDS5 KA-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Five new cases confirmed in K'taka; total number of infections rises to 395 Bengaluru: Five new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 395, the Health department said on Monday. . MDS12 AP-VIRUS-LD CASES 75 new COVID-19 cases reported in AP; number rises to 722 in state Amaravati: Registering the highest per day spike so far, as many as 75 new coronavirus cases were added in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total past the 700 mark to 722 on Monday. .

With three deaths reported, the toll mounted to 20. . MDS13 TN-VIRUS-IRAN-FISHERMEN-CM TN govt urges MEA to help stranded Indian fishermen in Iran Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday urged the Centre to direct the Indian embassy in Iran to provide food and other basic necessities to around 1,000 fishermen, including 650 from the state, stranded there in view of coronavirus threat and ensure their early return. .

MDS15 TN-LOCKDOWN No relaxations in TN; Lockdown curbs to continue till May 3 Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government said the prohibitory orders enforced in the state to implement the ongoing coronavirus-triggered lockdown will continue till May 3. . MDS17 KL-LOCKDOWN-MODIFICATION Kerala govt modifies relaxations; Not to allow buses, hotels Thiruvananthapuram: With the Centre taking strong objection to certain relaxations by it in the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, the Kerala state government on Monday decided not to allow plying of buses in cities, opening of restaurants and pillion riding on two-wheelers, official sources said.PTI SS PTI PTI.

