COVID-19: Delhi govt allows Azadpur wholesale market to operate round-the-clock

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI ) The Delhi government on Monday decided to allow Azadpur Mandi, Asia's largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables, to operate round-the-clock, a move aimed at providing relief to farmers and traders amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Delhi Development minister Gopal Rai, said from Tuesday, vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am to 10 pm and thereafter, trucks will be allowed to enter the market between 10 pm and 6 am.

Adil Ahmad Khan, Chairman of Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (Azadpur) said in the wake of the ongoing lockdown, the committee had recently taken a decision to allow sale of vegetables from 6 am to 11 am and fruits from 2 pm to 6 pm in order to maintain social-distancing at the Mandi, spread over 80 acres. However, farmers and traders raised the issue with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged him to save their livelihood, Khan said.

"The government has now decided to allow Azadpur Mandi to operate round-the-clock," Rai said. Khan said a token system will also be introduced under which only 1,000 people will be allowed every four hours so that social distancing is maintained," he said. He said 600 sanitation workers have also been engaged for cleanliness and added that 900 civil defence volunteers will ensure social-distancing at the Mandi.

"We have also requested the Delhi Police to deploy two battalion at the Mandi," Khan said. The APMC (Azadpur) chairman said odd-even rules, which were enforced at the Mandi recently, will continue.

He said the rules of one truck per trader has been withdrawn following the demands of the traders. On Sunday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 2,003, with 110 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day. The national capital has reported 45 deaths till date due to the virus.

