Kapil Dev Tripathi appointed Secretary to President Kovind

Kapil Dev Tripathi was on Monday appointed as the Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Tripathi, a 1980 batch IAS (retired) officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is at present the chairman of Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB). The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed Tripathi as Secretary to Kovind on contract basis, for a term co-terminus with the tenure of the President, it said.

