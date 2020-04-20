Left Menu
Adityanath asks officials to ensure that industries follow social distancing norms

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:20 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that industries given permission to operate in the state follow social distancing norms to keep the coronavirus outbreak in check. During a meeting at his official residence, Yogi Adityanath directed that the coronavirus lockdown be followed strictly with social distancing in place as this was important to the check the infection spread, an official spokesman said.

The chief minister said certain units have been given permission to start operations with conditions and it should be ensured that these are not violated and social distancing is maintained, the spokesman said. The government has allowed 11 industries-- steel, refineries, cement, chemicals, fertilizers, garments (excluding apparel), foundries, paper, tyre, common effluent treatment plants and sugar mills-- to operate with certain conditions from April 20.

Adityanath also asked officials to ensure that the students brought from Rajasthan’s Kota are quarantined. It should also be ensured that they download the Arogya Setu application and only then be allowed to depart for their homes, he added. He directed officials to ensuring that police and medical teams are kept safe from the infection. All steps necessary should be adopted by doctors and other medical health staff on duty to keep themselves safe from the infection, he said. The chief minister also asked to immediately set up testing labs in the government medical colleges which lack the facility till now. Adityanath directed for the screening of people involved in doorstep delivery of essential services, the spokesman said.

Orders have been issued for the testing of the maximum number of people. The chief minister also asked to restart construction works on expressway projects. He asked the principal secretary, rural development, to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water in the Bundelkhand region, the spokesman added..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

