Adityanath asks officials to ensure that industries follow social distancing norms

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that industries given permission to operate in the state follow social distancing norms to keep the coronavirus outbreak in check. During a meeting at his official residence, Yogi Adityanath directed that the coronavirus lockdown be followed strictly with social distancing in place as this was important to the check the infection spread, an official spokesman said.

The chief minister said certain units have been given permission to start operations with conditions and it should be ensured that these are not violated and social distancing is maintained, the spokesman said. The government has allowed 11 industries-- steel, refineries, cement, chemicals, fertilizers, garments (excluding apparel), foundries, paper, tyre, common effluent treatment plants and sugar mills-- to operate with certain conditions from April 20.

Adityanath also asked officials to ensure that the students brought from Rajasthan’s Kota are quarantined. It should also be ensured that they download the Arogya Setu application and only then be allowed to depart for their homes, he added. He directed officials to ensuring that police and medical teams are kept safe from the infection. All steps necessary should be adopted by doctors and other medical health staff on duty to keep themselves safe from the infection, he said. The chief minister also asked to immediately set up testing labs in the government medical colleges which lack the facility till now. Adityanath directed for the screening of people involved in doorstep delivery of essential services, the spokesman said.

Orders have been issued for the testing of the maximum number of people. The chief minister also asked to restart construction works on expressway projects. He asked the principal secretary, rural development, to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water in the Bundelkhand region, the spokesman added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.