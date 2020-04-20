Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as crude slump batters energy stocks

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:41 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as crude slump batters energy stocks

U.S. stocks were set to fall on Monday as energy shares took a hit from sliding oil prices, while investors braced for a week packed with earnings reports and economic data that could provide more evidence of the damage wrought by the coronavirus.

Exxon Mobil Corp shed 5.6% in premarket trading and Chevron Corp 4.8% as the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contract fell 35% to levels last seen in 1998 on concerns of oversupply. Wall Street's main indexes have rallied this month, with the S&P 500 ending Friday with its biggest two-week percentage gain since 1974 on a raft of global stimulus and hopes the virus was nearing a peak in the United States.

The Nasdaq also registered its best two weeks since 2001, powered by new record highs for Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc - deemed "stay-at-home" stocks as widespread lockdowns fueled demand for online streaming and home delivery of groceries. Still, the benchmark S&P 500 is about 15% below its all-time high and analysts have warned of a deep economic slump from the halt in business activity and millions of layoffs.

"The stock market would like to look through 2020 to 2021 and would like to look through a V-shaped recovery," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta. "But the reality is, it's not V-shaped, it's maybe not even U-shaped, it's maybe a long 'L'."

Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co slid 6.6% after joining bigger rival Schlumberger in taking impairment hits in the first quarter and issuing a bleak outlook for its North American business. Oil-related firms Apache Corp, Marathon Petroleum , Hess Corp and Schlumberger fell between 0.8% and 3.1%.

After U.S. banks kicked off the quarterly earnings season with painful forecasts for 2020, investors will keep a close watch on reports from Delta Air Lines Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and Netflix Inc later in the week. At 8:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 492 points, or 2.04%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 53.5 points, or 1.86% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 86.5 points, or 0.98%.

Hopes have also risen for a gradual reopening of the economy after President Donald Trump cited signs of plateauing in the virus outbreak last week and outlined new guidelines for states to pull out of shutdowns. But his plan was thin on details and left the decision largely up to state governors.

"The recovery will be much slower than the market is currently pricing in simply because social distancing measures can be relaxed but not removed until we have a vaccine or a very effective cure," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard in London. In economic news, surveys on April U.S. manufacturing and services sectors are due on Thursday, while U.S. jobless claims are forecast to have hit as many as 5 million in the week ended April 18, on top of 22 million claims in the previous four weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Burkina security forces accused of killing 31 unarmed civilians - rights group

International advocacy group Human Rights Watch HRW said on Monday that it believed security forces in Burkina Faso had summarily executed 31 unarmed detainees earlier this month during operations against Islamist militants. The bullet-ridd...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab; total count 245

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 245. The fresh case was reported in Jalandhar, as per medical bulletin here.Out of the 245 fresh COVID-19 cases, Mohali di...

Spain seeks 1.5 trln euro recovery fund using EU perpetual debt

The Spanish government will propose to its European Union partners that they create a 1.5 trillion euro 1.63 trillion recovery fund financed through perpetual debt to aid countries worst-hit by the coronavirus crisis, a discussion paper sho...

Spain reaches deal to return to soccer practice

The Spanish government says it has reached a deal with the countrys soccer league and federation for teams to return to practice. The government has not provided a timetable or given any other detail about when practice would resume. It say...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020