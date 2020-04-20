Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh reviews implementation of reform measures in armed forces

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:02 IST
Rajnath Singh reviews implementation of reform measures in armed forces
Representative Image Image Credit:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took stock of progress in implementation of a long-delayed reform process in the armed forces under which a series of measures are being taken to enhance their combat capability, officials said. The review was carried out by Singh at a high-level meeting which was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Chief of the Army Staff Gen M M Naravane.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Secretary and Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation G Satheesh Reddy were also present at the meeting. The government in August 2017 had unveiled the ambitious reform initiative for the Indian Army based on recommendations of a committee headed by Lt Gen (retd) D B Shekatkar.

The committee had made a number of recommendations for tri-services coordination including measures to ensure convergence in specific areas among the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force. The committee was tasked with suggesting steps to enhance combat capability of the armed forces.

"The meeting reviewed implementation of the recommendation of the Shekatkar committee," said an official. The Army has implemented a number of recommendations out of 65 to enhance its combat capability. The reforms recommended for the Army included redeployment and restructuring of approximately 57,000 posts of officers, junior commissioned officers and other ranks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK virus death toll rises by 449 to 16,509: ministry

A total of 16,509 people hospitalised with coronavirus in Britain have now died, health ministry figures showed Monday, up by 449 -- the lowest daily toll for a fortnightFigures are however always lower on a Monday due to reporting delays o...

Israel's Netanyahu, Gantz to form emergency government - TV report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his centrist election rival Benny Gantz have reached an agreement to form a coalition government that would end a year of political deadlock, Israels Channel 12 News reported on Monday.Officials...

Lockdown: Mumbai cop hangs self, family stranded in Sangli

A 27-year-old woman constable allegedly committed suicide on Monday afternoon in the SRPF Camp in Goregaon in the metropolis and her family in Sangli claimed they were unable to secure permission to come here amid the lockdown for the coron...

IKEA and Microsoft join call for Germany to relax ban on gay men giving blood

By Enrique Anarte BERLIN, April 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A group of 13 companies including IKEA and Microsoft have called on the German government to relax a ban requiring gay and bisexual men to abstain from sex for a year before do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020