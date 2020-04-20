Left Menu
With ease in curbs, semblance of normality returns in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:25 IST
With ease in curbs, semblance of normality returns in Bihar

A semblance of normality returned in parts of Bihar on Monday as government offices and many businesses reopened in accordance with the guidelines put in place for partial ease in restrictions, following the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The sprawling premises of the old secretariat and the Vishweshwaraiya Bhavan here, situated just a few hundred yards apart and housing many government departments, came alive shedding the ghostly silence that had prevailed there for nearly a month.

However, the ambience at the campuses was a far cry from the hubbub and cacophony which these buildings normally witness, with police personnel deployed at the gates making it clear "we have strict instructions to allow entry to only government employees carrying identity cards". "Others requiring entry into the premises would need to furnish a permission granted by a competent authority. None will be let in, though, if found to be running a temperature during screening," said an inspector, as a female constable held out an infra-red thermometer to screen those entering the building in their cars or on motorcycles.

No leniency was shown and no exceptions made as the police personnel diligently carried out thermal screening of every occupant inside cars, including those belonging to high-ranking officials. Department heads said they were strictly following guidelines like mandatory wearing of face masks and only one-thirds of the total workforce being assigned duty on a single working day.

In Fatuha block, on the outskirts of Patna, the numerous brick kilns restarted production, though effects of the lockdown and the fear that pervades in the wake of the worldwide outbreak were palpable. Workers could be seen toiling away maintaining a safe distance from each other and with 'gamchas' or sari pallus wrapped around their faces.

The contractors hiring the labourers said they would ensure social distancing and other safety measures and that no sooner a worker was found suffering from symptoms like fever or cough, health department authorities will be alerted. In many parts of Muzaffarpur town, residents appeared overenthusiastic about the relaxation in restrictions and came out on the streets in large numbers, prompting an alarmed local administration to step in with the warning that the lockdown was very much in place and overcrowding could lead to them being booked under the Disaster Management Act and relevant IPC sections.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said with the easing of restrictions work would start on 40,000 projects which would provide employment to over a million daily wage earners. Most of these projects are reportedly part of the 'saat nishchay' or seven resolves of good governance which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made ahead of the assembly polls in 2015 and the success of which is likely to be his poll plank when he seeks re-election later this year.

The seven resolves include equipping all households with toilets, bringing electricity and piped water to every home, improving road connectivity, empowering women, and skill development of the young for employment generation..

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

