1 killed, 2 injured in clash in Odisha

A 45-year old man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a clash between two groups in Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday, police said. Crude bombs were hurled during the clash that took place in a cashew nut jungle near Kumarapari village in Kodala police station area, Inspector In-charge Debashish Mohanty said.

The deceased was identified as Prabhakar Biswal of Gunjabali village. The injured persons were admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital and Khallikote Hospital, he said. The clash is suspected to have been sparked by a dispute over the collection of cashew nuts from the jungle but investigation is on to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident, the officer said.

No arrests have been made so far and a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.