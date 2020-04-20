Left Menu
Guj extends curfew in parts of Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot:DGP

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:46 IST
Guj extends curfew in parts of Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot:DGP

The curfew which has been in place in parts of Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot in Gujarat to curb the spread of coronavirus has been extended till April 24, state DGP Shivanand Jha said on Monday. The curfew was supposed to end on April 21.

"During the period of the ongoing curfew, many cases are detected in the areas placed under total restriction in three cities, so it was decided in a high-level meeting held today by chief minister to extend the curfew further," Jha told reporters. The curfew was imposed on different dates.

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19



