Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus tally in Mumbai crosses 3,000-mark; 7 more die

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:55 IST
Coronavirus tally in Mumbai crosses 3,000-mark; 7 more die

The tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 3,000-mark in Mumbai on Monday after 155 more people tested positive, while the death toll rose to 138 with the virus killing seven more patients here, the city civic body said. According to a BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) release, the number of COVID-19 cases now stood at 3,090.

The spurt in cases has raised concerns among authorities about the pace of the coronavirus spread as 1,000 new cases were added in just four days. The BMC said 84 more patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals, taking the number of cured cases to 394.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tennessee truck fire ruined N95 masks, medical gowns

A truckload of medical masks and protective surgical gowns were destroyed when a tractor-trailer caught fire on a highway in Tennessee, news outlets reported. First responders told WKRN-TV at the scene in Smith County Saturday that N95 mask...

COVID-19: HP has suffered Rs 410 cr revenue loss due to lockdown, says CM

Himachal Pradesh has borne a loss of Rs 410 crore in the last 30 days due to the lockdown clamped to contain the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. Talking to mediapersons here, the chief minister accompanied ...

Coronavirus puts missile showdown between Turkey and U.S. on hold

Turkeys plans to switch on its new Russian missile defence systems have been delayed by the coronavirus outbreak but it does not intend to reverse a decision which has raised the threat of U.S. sanctions, a senior Turkish official said. Ten...

Fight against COVID-19 can be won through patience, self- confidence: J'khand guv

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the fight against novel coronavirus can be work through patience and self-confidence. She said some government offices have opened as per the Centres guidelines and appealed to the people to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020