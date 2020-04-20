Left Menu
95 arrested, 22 vehicles seized for defying lockdown: Noida police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:24 IST
95 arrested, 22 vehicles seized for defying lockdown: Noida police

As many as 95 people were arrested and 22 vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly defying restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, police said. Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the districts in Uttar Pradesh where coronavirus hotspots, areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases, have been completely sealed off, while restrictions under CrPC section 144 are also in place due to the pandemic.

"Seventeen FIRs were registered on Monday for lockdown violations and 95 people arrested. A total of 735 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 377 of them, while 22 were impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) over violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has already extended the restrictions imposed under CrPC Section 144 till May 3, covering the duration of the country-wide lockdown as announced by the central government. All public events including religious or political congregations, cultural or sports meet and protest marches and processions will remain banned till May 3 and action will be taken against violators under IPC section 188, officials said.

According to official police figures, around 2,644 people have been arrested for violating lockdown restrictions since March 25 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Over three dozen localities have been completely sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and so far 100 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in the district, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

