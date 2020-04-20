Over 24,000 FIRs lodged, 71,782 people booked for defying lockdown orders in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered 24,446 FIRs and booked 71,782 people so far for defying lockdown norms, a senior official said. The FIRs were lodged under the Indian Penal Code section 188, which deals with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant. "To strictly implement the lockdown in districts, police registered 24,446 FIRs against 71,782 violaters after the lockdown orders," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said. These people were released on bail to avoid pressure on jails, he added.

The official said during this period, police recovered more than Rs 9.5 crore as fine from those violating the lockdown. In this period, over 20 lakh vehicles were checked and more than 27,000 were seized, he added. He said in Uttar Pradesh, 2,871 Tablighi Jamat members were identified and all were tested for coronavirus. FIRs were also lodged against 45 Jamatis belonging to other countries, Awasthi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.