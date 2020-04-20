Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two BMC disaster management control room staff test positive

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:15 IST
Two BMC disaster management control room staff test positive

Two staffers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's 24/7 disaster management control room have tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said on Monday. The disaster management control room, situated on the third floor of the annexe building beside the imposing civic headquarters and manned by 50-60 employees, is the nerve centre for dissemination of information and coordination between departments and crack teams during emergencies.

"Two employees working in the control room have tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the control room is completely functional and it also has a back up facility based in Parel," a BMC spokesperson said. Sources said one of the staffers is a resident of Dharavi, among the world's densest urban clusters, and a COVID-19 hotspot with around 140 positive cases, including 11 deaths.

The second COVID-19 patient lives in central Mumbai, sources said. Sources said control room staffers were tested earlier for the virus but the procedure may be repeated after these two people tested positive.

"The control room has 55 direct hotlines for direct communication with fire brigade, railways, police and other agencies, besides live feed from 5000 CCTV cameras across the city. It also takes care of the COVID-19 civic helpline," said an official explaining the critical role of the control room. In a statement released late evening, the BMC said its headquarters had been disinfected.

The control room has not been not sealed due to the critical nature of its role, it said, adding that the two staffers, who are asymptomatic, have been shifted to an isolation centre while the rest of the employees have been quarantined at the control room itself. "The control room staffers are decided in two teams and a team is deputed at Parel based control room to provide uninterrupted service to the citizens," the statement said.

PTI KK BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks resume under coronavirus cloud

British and EU officials resumed Brexit trade talks Monday after a break because of the coronavirus, which is making an end-of-year deal look even more unlikely. After a first round in early March negotiations were suspended for six weeks a...

Motor racing-Hamilton says Mercedes are his dream team

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has dismissed talk of a dream move to Ferrari being dashed, saying he was already with his dream team at Mercedes and not seeking to leave. The 35-year-old Briton has won five of his title...

NBA-Sweet Dream, Jordan 1992 Olympic jersey sells for $216,000

Michael Jordans U.S. Basketball Dream Team jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics sold for 216,000, Robert Edwards Auctions said on Monday. The winning bid was the second-highest ever for a Jordan jersey, after the 274,000 paid for his 198...

U.S. CDC reports ﻿746,625 coronavirus cases, 39,083 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 746,625 cases of the coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 39,083. Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 720,630 and said 37,202 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020