PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:17 IST
Guj extends curfew in parts of Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government has extended till April 24 the curfew which has been in place in parts of Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot to check the further spread of coronavirus infection, state DGP Shivanand Jha said on Monday. The curfew was imposed on separate dates in these three cities, and was supposed to end on April 21.

The curfew is now extended till 6 am on April 24, the Director General of Police (DGP) said. "During the period of the ongoing curfew, many cases are detected in the areas placed under total restriction in the three cities, so it was decided in a high-level meeting held today by chief minister Vijay Rupani to extend the curfew further," Jha told reporters.

In Ahmedabad, 25 of the total 34 deaths are from the areas which have been under the curfew, he said. "Similarly, majority of the (COVID-19) cases in Surat are from the areas which have been under the curfew, and same is true for Rajkot," the DGP said.

He said announcement on relaxation in the curfew hours to allow people to buy essential items will be made soon. Till today, a three-hour relaxation between 1 pm to 4 pm was given to women so that they can buy essential items.

The curfew was imposed in walled city and Danilimbda police station areas of Ahmedabad on April 14. The city has so far reported 1173 coronavirus positive cases with 34 deaths. Similar restricts were imposed in Salabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athwalines and Kamrunagar police chowky of Limbayat police stations in Surat on April 15.

These areas have reported more than 175 of the total 269 COVID-19 cases in Surat. The curfew was clamped in Jungaleshwar area of Rajkot on April 16, which has reported 30 of the total 38 COVID-19 cases.

