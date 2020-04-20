COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar touch 100, 43 cured

Three more coronavirus cases surfaced in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the tally in this district in western Uttar Pradesh to 100 so far, officials here said. The patients are a 33-year-old woman from Cherry Count society in Greater Noida, a 61-year-old woman in Sector 55 and a 52-year-old woman in Sector 34 of Noida, the Health Department said.

On the brighter side, it said 43 of the 100 patients so far have been cured and discharged from the hospitals, leaving 57 active cases now. The localities where these cases were detected have been sealed off till May 3, strictly restricting movement into or out of the sectors/societies except in emergencies, the officials said.

"Total 95 reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which 92 resulted in negative and three positive. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far is 100," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. "Five more patients were cured and discharged on Monday. So far 43 of the 100 patients have been cured, leaving 57 active patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar," the officer said. According to the Health Department, 2,309 samples were taken for the COVID-19 test till Monday evening. On cluster containment activity, the officials said 4,598 teams were deployed in the district to screen people for COVID-19, gather information and raise awareness in a concerted door-to-door campaign.

These teams have visited 4,53,822 houses so far and screened 14,48,890 people. They have identified 1,166 people who had travelled abroad in recent months. "All identified travellers have been put under surveillance," the department said. So far, 31 places in the district, including residential societies and sectors, have been identified as coronavirus hotspots and completely sealed, according to the district administration.

Any place where more than one COVID-19 positive cases surface is identified as a hotspot, the officials said. Meanwhile, the administration has ordered temporary sealing of Cherry County society in Greater Noida and Sector 34 and 55 in Noida till May 3 in compliance with the protocols, in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus, they said.

During the period, entry or exit will remain banned in the sealed areas, except for emergency cases for which residents can inform the Health Department's control room on 8076623612 or 6396776904 or contact the chief medical officer, the officials added..

