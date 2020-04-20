Left Menu
COVID-19: Assam CM, health min apprise guv on situation in state

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:47 IST
COVID-19: Assam CM, health min apprise guv on situation in state

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday briefed Governor Jagdish Mukhi on the status of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The chief minister and health minister called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan and informed him about the preventive measures taken to contain the spread of the disease and welfare work undertaken for people affected by the nationwide lockdown.

They briefed Mukhi about the treatment protocol and the health infrastructure to fight COVID-19. They said the state government has maintained a supply chain of essential items during the lockdown.

Sonowal and Sarma said due to timely intervention of the state machinery, the chain of transmission of coronavirus has been broken, which has resulted in a smaller number of active cases in the state. The governor, during another meeting with the director general of police, chief secretary and other officials at his official residence, advised the state government to maintain guard against coronavirus.

Hailing the frontline personnel for their fight against coronavirus, he said it is because of their dedication that the chain of transmission has been broken in the state. Mukhi urged them to continue their services till the rate of progression of active cases is halted in the state.

Expressing satisfaction over no detection of new cases in the state in the last 72 hours, the governor emphasised on converting red zones where deaths have not been reported into green zones. He hailed all agencies, including the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), for their services in providing relief to the people during the lockdown.

Noting that lockdown is the only way to keep coronavirus at bay, Mukhi said the economy cannot be shut for an indefinite period which is why the government has accorded relaxations in agriculture, tea and other industries to ensure subsistence of people. He asked NSS, NCC, Indian Red Cross Society, Scouts and Guides, social and religious groups to generate awareness among the public on the importance of maintaining social distancing, using masks and against urinating or spitting in public places.

Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna told the governor that tea gardens have started functioning by maintaining social distancing while 274 rural industries will operationalise from Monday by maintaining safety guidelines. Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary Samir Sinha apprised the governor of steps taken by the department.

Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta gave a presentation of the activities carried out by the state police to ensure lockdown compliance. A total of 34 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, of which 15 are active cases, one has died and the remaining 18 have been cured, as per the health department.

