VP, PM laud civil servants for leading fight against coronavirus

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on Civil Services Day, saying like health professionals, the civil servants have also been leading the fight against coronavirus. "On Civil Services Day, I compliment all the civil servants of our country for effectively and efficiently translating policies into programmes," the Vice President tweeted. Their high professional standards have stood us well in times of peace as well as times of crisis like the current one, Naidu said.

"Our civil servants along with doctors and medical professionals have been leading India's fight against COVID-19 ... We are grateful to all such warriors who have been risking their lives at the face of the infection to protect all of us," he said.. The duration of fight against coronavirus is still uncertain, he pointed out. "I am sure our experienced and able civil servants will assist the nation in winning the battle," the vice president said.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. "They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy," he said. "On Civil Services Day, tributes to the great Sardar Patel, who envisioned our administrative framework and emphasised on building a system that is progress-oriented and compassionate," Modi tweeted. He also shared his speech from Civil Services Day in 2018 in which he spoke about appreciation, evaluation and introspection for the bureaucracy. According to Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Civil Services Day is observed on April 21 as on this day in 1947, country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers. He referred to civil servants as the 'steel frame of India'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.