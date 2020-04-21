Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP, PM laud civil servants for leading fight against coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 10:13 IST
VP, PM laud civil servants for leading fight against coronavirus

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on Civil Services Day, saying like health professionals, the civil servants have also been leading the fight against coronavirus. "On Civil Services Day, I compliment all the civil servants of our country for effectively and efficiently translating policies into programmes," the Vice President tweeted. Their high professional standards have stood us well in times of peace as well as times of crisis like the current one, Naidu said.

"Our civil servants along with doctors and medical professionals have been leading India's fight against COVID-19 ... We are grateful to all such warriors who have been risking their lives at the face of the infection to protect all of us," he said.. The duration of fight against coronavirus is still uncertain, he pointed out. "I am sure our experienced and able civil servants will assist the nation in winning the battle," the vice president said.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. "They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy," he said. "On Civil Services Day, tributes to the great Sardar Patel, who envisioned our administrative framework and emphasised on building a system that is progress-oriented and compassionate," Modi tweeted. He also shared his speech from Civil Services Day in 2018 in which he spoke about appreciation, evaluation and introspection for the bureaucracy. According to Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Civil Services Day is observed on April 21 as on this day in 1947, country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers. He referred to civil servants as the 'steel frame of India'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Time for India to think long-term during COVID19 crisis: Arvind Panagariya

Eminent economist Arvind Panagariya has said that India must now think long-term to create better paying formal sector jobs by seizing the opportunity presented by multinationals possibly moving out of China to diversify their operations in...

First-place Gallo slips in MLB The Show

Joey Gallo, the runaway leader in the MLB The Show Players Tournament, finally experienced an off night Monday. The Texas Rangers slugger dropped two of his four virtual games, falling 4-2 to Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Jon Duplantier...

Indonesia bans traditional Ramadan exodus to rein in coronavirus

Indonesia will ban its traditional annual exodus by people streaming out of cities at the end of the Muslim fasting month in May, as the Southeast Asian nation looks to curb the spread of coronavirus, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday. ...

Civil services steel frame of country, has handled COVID-19 situation with professionalism: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday praised civil servants for handling the COVID-19 situation with sensitivity and professionalism. The civil services has played a key role in implementing policies and programmes for public welfare, Kov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020