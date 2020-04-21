2 killed in lightning strike, one died due to wall collapse in UP

Three people died in separate incidents of lightning and wall collapse in Ballia and Pratapgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday

Harendra Yadav, 55, and Shanti Devi, 60, were killed on Monday night after lightning struck them, they said. Khidirpur village resident Harinarain, 58, died due to wall collapse

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

