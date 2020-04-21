2 killed in lightning strike, one died due to wall collapse in UP

2 killed in lightning strike, one died due to wall collapse in UPPTI | Ballia | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:55 IST
Three people died in separate incidents of lightning and wall collapse in Ballia and Pratapgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday
Harendra Yadav, 55, and Shanti Devi, 60, were killed on Monday night after lightning struck them, they said. Khidirpur village resident Harinarain, 58, died due to wall collapse
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pratapgarh
- Uttar Pradesh
- Ballia
- Shanti Devi