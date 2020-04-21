Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: TMC leaders slam visit of Central teams to West Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:18 IST
Coronavirus: TMC leaders slam visit of Central teams to West Bengal

The TMC on Tuesday dubbed as "adventure tourism" the visit of Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (ICMTs) to West Bengal to monitor some districts over coronavirus cases and questioned why teams were not sent to states with much higher number of cases and hotspots. Addressing reporters through a zoom conference, TMC MPs Derek O' Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was informed about the team's visit three hours after its arrival which was unacceptable. "The ICMT team is on an adventure tourism. The CM was told about the team's visit three hours after the team landed," said O' Brien. He also questioned why central teams did not visit states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh with higher number of coronavirus cases and many more hotspots. Bandyopadhyay said that 425 tests are conducted everyday and from Tuesday the number the number of tests conducted daily would be increased to 600. Both the leaders said that it was not a question of "state vs state" and appealed to the Centre to cooperate with the states

They said once proper protocols are followed, then the state would be happy to coordinate with the government. The Union Home Ministry had on Monday announced that six inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) will visit identified areas in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan within the next three days to make on-the-spot assessment of coronavirus situation and lockdown measures and recommend remedial measures in a report to the Centre.PTI ASG GJS DVDVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Questions hang over N.Korea succession amid reports on Kim health

North Korea has never publicised who would follow leader Kim Jong Un in the event he is incapacitated, and with no details known about his young children, analysts say his sister and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old e...

Families sue helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash

The families of four passengers who were killed in the helicopter crash with NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna have launched legal proceedings against the firms that owned and operated the chopper, media reports sai...

Backstreet Boys thank fans on 27th anniversary: We are here because of you

The Backstreet Boys celebrated their 27th anniversary and the members of the music group expressed their gratitude to their fans across the globe for their love and support over the years. The band, also called BSB, was formed in Floridas O...

Financing conditions improving for large Swedish companies - Riksbank survey

Financing for large, Swedish export companies has improved in recent weeks but activity on the commercial paper and bond markets remains much lower than before the crisis, a survey by the central bank showed on Tuesday.Companies have turned...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020