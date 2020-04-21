Left Menu
Lockdown: 1330 people booked for not wearing masks in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:06 IST
Mumbai Police have registered cases against 1330 citizens for not wearing masks at public places in violation of the order issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 13 days of the coronavirus lockdown, an official said on Tuesday. The BMC had made wearing of face masks/clothes compulsory from April 8 in view of surge in the number of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai, which is worst-hit by the outbreak.

The civic body had warned of action under section 188 (Disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) if people are found roaming without masks in public places like streets, hospitals, markets, offices etc. "Till Monday (April 20) night, police had booked 1330 people for flouting the order. Most of these cases are registered in Central, West and North Mumbai regions," the official said.

Meanwhile, police have registered 4483 cases against 8679 people for violation of prohibitory orders amidst the lockdown and made 5505 arrests, who were later released on bail, he said. While 2020 people were served notices for flouting of norms, 1154 others are shown as wanted at various police stations, the official added.

Of the total 4483 cases, 3230 offences pertained to unlawful assembly. Majority of these cases were registered in Central, Eastern, Western and Northern Mumbai regions, he said. PTI DC NSK NSK

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

