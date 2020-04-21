Left Menu
Indore district reports 18 more COVID-19 cases; tally 915

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:40 IST
With 18 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has gone up to 915, while the death toll stood at 52 so far, officials said. As per a government analysis, the death rate of COVID-19 patients in Indore district, as on Tuesday morning, was 5.68 per cent.

Officials have been maintaining that the death rate has been higher than the national average in the last several days. Meanwhile, a team of Central officials, which reached here to review the situation caused by the spread of coronavirus infection, has instructed the local administration to strictly implement the lockdown measures.

The Union government on Monday stated that the COVID- 19 situation is "especially serious" in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, and Kolkata. "In the last 24 hours, 18 more people were found to have contracted the coronavirus infection in Indore district, taking the total number of such cases to 915 from 897 recorded on Monday," said Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Pravin Jadia.

He said while 52 people have died of COVID-19 in Indore while 71 others have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovery. Meanwhile, officials said the visiting Central team has emphasised the need to undertake coordinated efforts by various departments to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the district.

The five-member team is led by an additional secretary-level official. The team also directed local administration to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown.

In view of surge in COVID-19 cases, a curfew was imposed within the urban borders of Indore on March 25 after first coronavirus positive case was detected. The lockdown has been in place in other parts of the district..

