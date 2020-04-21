Left Menu
COVID-19: 83 fresh cases reported, total climbs to 1,659 in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:48 IST
Rajasthan recorded 83 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 1,659 in the state, an official said. The state has so far seen 25 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 13 deaths.

"Eighty-three fresh cases have been reported in nine districts of the state, including 63 in Jaipur," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. He said test results of the 4000 samples, sent to a private lab in Delhi, have started coming and these are being captured in the report. Hence, the number of positive cases is expected to rise.

Singh said of the 83 fresh cases, 63 were from Jaipur, five from Jodhpur, four from Bhilwara, two each from Kota, Tonk, Dausa and Jaisalmer and one each from Swai Madhopur, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu. A total of 1,659 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far.

He said so far 327 patients have tested negative for the infection and after treatment, 97 have been discharged from hospitals. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran. They are at Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus..

