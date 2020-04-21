Left Menu
Why is govt not passing on benefit of reduced oil prices to consumers, Cong asks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Tuesday asked the government why it was not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel in the country when crude oil rates have plunged to record lows. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked when would this government listen and reduce the prices of petrol and diesel, which continued to sell at Rs 69 and Rs 62 per liter respectively in India.

"Prices of crude oil have fallen to unexpected levels in the world, yet why is petrol in our country sold at Rs 69, diesel at Rs 62. It is good that prices have fallen in this disaster. When will this government listen," he asked in a tweet in Hindi. Voicing similar views, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said oil prices have fallen below USD 0, yet this government is silent and not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel.

"WTI Crude Oil price plunges below USD 0 per barrel! We, the People, are still paying Rs 69.59 for Petrol Rs 62.29 for Diesel. (Delhi) "Why is Modi Government mum? Will 'Self Styled Nationalists' at least now become 'Rationalists' and demand relief?," Surjewala tweeted. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asked what was holding the government from reducing when their prices have fallen drastically low internationally.

He said last night was a "historical moment" that saw an unprecedented fall in the international crude oil prices, as manufacturers have no storage capacity left.

