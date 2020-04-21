Left Menu
Now, robot is part of Kerala's fight against coronavirus

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:47 IST
Now, robot is part of Kerala's fight against coronavirus
Not just in China, but in Kerala also robot is now playing a key role in the health workers' fight against COVID-19, thanks to the innovative spirit of a group of young minds and the support of the state Health Department. Named "Nightingale-19", the robot is deployed to provide food and medicines among patients at the district coronavirus center in Ancharakandi in Kannur district where a large number of cases have been reported.

The special display facility, attached to it, also allows patients to communicate with health workers and their relatives if necessary, the health minister's office here said. Designed by the students of Chemberi Vimal Jyothi Engineering College with the support of the Health Department, the remote control-operated robot can carry food and water for at least six persons at a stretch.

The machine, which can travel up to one kilometer, distributes food, water, and medicine in each room, a department statement said. The robot would be disinfected after each use, it said.

Health Minister K K Shailaja inaugurated the new venture from here recently through the robot's video facility, the statement added. Robots have been put to use in other parts of the country to help in the health workers' fight against COVID- 19.

