Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs to discuss matters related to COVID-19 and lockdown on April 28

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs would meet on April 28 via video-conferencing to discuss matters related to the COVID-19 outbreak and the nationwide lockdown, sources said on Tuesday. The meeting has been convened by committee chairman Anand Sharma of the Congress.

The panel is likely to deliberate on easing of curbs and lifting of the ongoing lockdown. It may also discuss the possibility of an economic package for the state to tide over the crisis.

Sources said matters related to coordination between the Centre and states during the crisis are also likely to be discussed at the meeting..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

