Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre asks states to remain cautious during Ramzan; ensure no gatherings in mosques

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:20 IST
Centre asks states to remain cautious during Ramzan; ensure no gatherings in mosques

The Union government has asked the states and union territories to remain cautious and ensure that there are no prayer gatherings during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan beginning Thursday in view of the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. The central government has also asked the state governments and UT administrations to urge Muslim leaders to ask their followers to remain at home.

"Prayers and gatherings at any religious place are prohibited during lockdown and we hope that everyone will abide by the directive," a senior government official told PTI. The state governments have been told to be in touch with Muslim leaders to ensure that there are no gatherings in mosques and people must pray at home, the official said.

The central government conveyed this to the states and UTs after receiving inputs that people may gather in mosques in some parts of the country for 'Taraweeh' prayers, which are normally conducted in mosques in the evening. According to the revised consolidated guidelines issued by the Home Ministry on April 15, all religious places and places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited during the lockdown, which will continue till May 3.

The state governments were also told to reach out to mosque management committees and community leaders through local police so that no one visits mosques for prayers, another official said. Even though several Muslim organisations and clerics have appealed to people to pray at home during Ramzan, authorities are apprehensive in view of detection of a large number of people at Tablighi Jamaat headquarters at Nizamuddin in Delhi despite the lockdown and social distancing orders.

The Nizamuddin Markaz also hosted a large religious congregation last month and authorities said 30 per cent of India's total COVID-19 cases were linked to it as many of those who attended the meeting or those who had come in contact with the attendees tested positive for the infection. During the month of Ramzan, Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast and hold community prayers. There are also iftar feasts where people gather for a community meal in the evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.46 million globally and 169,863 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Tuesday, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying he will suspend all immigration into the coun...

Erdogan says coronavirus starting to reach plateau in Turkey - Anadolu

The coronavirus outbreak in Turkey is starting to reach a plateau and the country aims to return to normal life after the Ramadan, which ends in late May, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency on T...

Soccer-Sheffield United players agree to defer wages due to COVID-19 pandemic

Sheffield Uniteds players have agreed to defer part of their salaries and bonuses until the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday. The players join manager Chris Wilder, his sen...

Saudi Arabia eases curfew restrictions for month of Ramadan - state news agency

Saudi Arabia plans to ease curfew hours it imposed on several cities during the month of Ramadan to allow people more time to shop for essential needs within the boundaries of their neighbourhoods, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020