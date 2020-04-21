Left Menu
Development News Edition

13 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 126

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:58 IST
13 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 126

Thirteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases to 126 in the state, a top health department official said. Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said of the fresh cases, seven were reported from Munger district, four from Buxar and one each from Patna and Rohtas.

Contact-tracing of the patient from Rohtas, which has reported its first case, was on, while the remaining caught the contagion from COVID-19 patients in their respective districts, he added. Other details of the patients were not immediately known.

Bihar had reported its first couple of coronavirus cases on March 22. However, nearly a quarter of the total number of cases so far in the state has been reported in the last 24 hours. On Monday, 17 people from Bihar Sharif, the headquarters of Nalanda district, had tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Only 15 of the 38 districts in the state have reported COVID-19 cases. Siwan (29), Nalanda (28) and Munger (27) account for two-thirds of the coronavirus cases in Bihar. Forty-two patients, one-third of the total number of cases so far, have recovered, while two patients have died.

The number of samples tested in the state till date is 11,999, Kumar said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

IAMAI urges govt to postpone TDS deduction, EPF contribution for service sector SMEs

Industry body IAMAI on Tuesday urged the government to postpone TDS deduction and put on hold EPF contribution by employers and employees of small and medium enterprises SMEs in the service sector for six months so that these companies can ...

84.76 lakh beneficiaries given three months pension in advance: Sushil Modi

The Bihar government has made advance payment of three months pension to 84.76 lakh beneficiaries,including widows, old age persons and differently abled, under social security pension scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on...

Athletics-U.S. Olympics rescheduled for June 2021 in Eugene, Oregon

The postponed U.S. Olympic track and field trials have been rescheduled for June 18-27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon, USA Track and Field USATF announced on Tuesday.The trials, to be held in a new stadium, originally had been planned for mid-June...

Dutch students raise privacy concerns over online exam surveillance

By Karolin Schaps AMSTERDAM, April 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dutch students have accused universities of violating their privacy by using monitoring software to prevent cheating in exams being conducted online because of the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020