Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong MLA accuses HP govt of giving preferential treatment to influential people amid lockdown

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:13 IST
Cong MLA accuses HP govt of giving preferential treatment to influential people amid lockdown

A Congress MLA on Tuesday accused the Himachal Pradesh government of adopting double standards by allowing influential people to move to their native places whereas ordinary Himachalis have been left stranded in and outside the state amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi claimed around 300 residents of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi were sent to their native places from Kinnaur in special Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses about a week ago.  On the contrary, hundreds of Kinnaur residents are stuck in various districts of the state and outside in Chandigarh, Delhi and Varanasi but curfew passes are only provided to those who are close to the ruling BJP government, he alleged.  "I had provided a list to the chief minister on March 23 about several stranded people of Kinnaur district, including 67 people who are stuck in Varanasi but no arrangement has been made to bring them back," he told PTI.

Negi also said stranded children of Kinnaur Superintendent of Police Saju Ram Rana had been brought from Delhi about a week ago. Refuting the charges that the government is adopting double standards, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand told PTI that about 300 horticulture labourers stranded in Kinnaur for about two months had been sent to their native places in not only Mandi but other districts too, including Shimla and Kullu.

He said those stranded should contact the DCs of those districts. Regarding SP's children, Chand said they were issued interstate curfew pass on April 13 so that they could come back from Delhi.

Meanwhile state police spokesperson Khushal Sharma said,"As per SP Kinnaur, his cousin was murdered in Parwanoo. Therefore the children were brought from Delhi on emergency pass. They were residing at Delhi's Karol Bagh area which is not a red zone." PTI DJI TDS TDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bulgaria coach given six-month contract extension

Bulgaria coach Georgi Dermendzhiev has been given a six-month contract extension which would allow him to guide the Balkan country in the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final against Hungary, the Bulgarian Football Union BFU said on Tues...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada dist

With a 67-year-old woman from Bantwal testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the number of cases recorded in Dakshina Kannada district has gone up to 16. District health authorities said the new patient was the immediate neighbour of a 5...

Swiggy to downsize private brand kitchens, to impact around 900 employees

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy is planning to downsize operations of its private brand kitchens due to COVID-19 pandemic, which could impact around 900 employees, according to sources. As per the sources in know of the matter, a...

COVID-19: 17 discharges in a day; ten new infections including a death in Ktk

Seventeen COVID-19 patients were discharged from designated hospitals after recovery on Tuesday in Karnataka, where 10 new coronavirus cases were reported, including one death, the health department said. A 80-year-old man from Kalaburagi b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020