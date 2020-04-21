Muzaffarnagar: Seven more test positive for COVID-19, total cases double to 14

Seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases here to 14, an official said on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh said of the seven new cases, four are from Purkazi and three from Khatoli.

He said report of three more samples is awaited. Singh said the seven people have been shifted to an isolation ward at Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begarazpur.

Meanwhile, the district authorities are maintaining a tight vigil to enforce the lockdown in the district and over 2,000 people have been booked for violations. Police have registered 639 cases against 2,905 people for violation of lockdown in the district, said Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav. He said so far 16,008 vehicle owners have been fined and 1,256 vehicles sized.

