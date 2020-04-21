Fire at hotel-turned-quarantine facility in Mumbai

Fire at hotel-turned-quarantine facility in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:59 IST
A fire broke out at a hotel in Mumbai's Nagpada area which is being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre on Tuesday evening, but there were no reports of anybody getting injured, an official said. The blaze started in the four-storey Hotel Ripon Palace on Bellasis Road around 6.20 pm, said a Fire Brigade official.
Most of the quarantined patients were rescued from the smoke-filled building while search was on for others, he said. PTI KK KRK KRK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
