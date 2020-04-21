Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire at hotel-turned-quarantine facility in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:59 IST
Fire at hotel-turned-quarantine facility in Mumbai

A fire broke out at a hotel in Mumbai's Nagpada area which is being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre on Tuesday evening, but there were no reports of anybody getting injured, an official said. The blaze started in the four-storey Hotel Ripon Palace on Bellasis Road around 6.20 pm, said a Fire Brigade official.

Most of the quarantined patients were rescued from the smoke-filled building while search was on for others, he said. PTI KK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spain pledges more economic support as epidemic slows

Spains cabinet approved measures to support workers and businesses struggling under stringent coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday as officials cheered a slowing infection rate.The latest 24-hour tallies took fatalities to 21,282 and infecti...

German football 'must repay trust': Bundesliga boss

The boss of the Bundesliga says the German league must repay the trust shown by Angela Merkels government if football returns, as expected on May 9, despite the coronavirus pandemic. It is our task to repay this trust, said Christian Seifer...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. existing home sales dive; prices still strong

U.S. home sales dropped by the most in nearly 4-12 years in March as extraordinary measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus brought buyer traffic to a virtual standstill, supporting analysts views that the economy contracted ...

Security threats, terrorism, climate key global challenges for India participants of UN dialogue

Participants in India for a global dialogue and survey initiated by the United Nations have listed security threats, terrorism and conflict, climate change and environment and equal access to basic services as the main global trends and cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020