84.76 lakh beneficiaries given three months pension in advance: Sushil Modi

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:41 IST
The Bihar government has made advance payment of three months pension to 84.76 lakh beneficiaries,including widows, old age persons and differently abled, under social security pension scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Tuesday. The amount for March, April and May months has been credited in the bank accounts of the recipients in view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said in a statement.

The state government had made an announcement to this effect at the time of enforcement of lockdown in March end, Modi, who is also state's Finance minister, said. The centre and the state governments together give pension to each the beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 400 per month, he said.

A sum of Rs 721.3 crore has been paid for th purpose, Modi added. Giving detail, he said 66.59 lakh beneficiaries are old age persons, widows and differently abled while 18.16 lakh avail pension benefits under Mukhya Mantri Vridhjan Yojana.

Normally, the payment for the above three months used to be cleared by the end of June, but keeping in mind the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak, the government decided to give the money beforehand to mitigate their problems, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

