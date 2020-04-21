Left Menu
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada dist

Updated: 21-04-2020 20:42 IST
With a 67-year-old woman from Bantwal testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the number of cases recorded in Dakshina Kannada district has gone up to 16. District health authorities said the new patient was the immediate neighbour of a 50-year-old woman who died of coronavirus here on Sunday.

The district now has three active cases of coronavirus under treatment at the Wenlock hospital here. Of the 48 results received Tuesday, only one tested positive.

Results of 429 samples are awaited. A total of 21 people have been admitted to hospital for observation.

No new case of COVID-19 was reported from Udupi district. The two results received Tuesday were negative.

Reports on 76 more samples are awaited.PTI MVG BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

