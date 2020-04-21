Ramvir Bidhuri writes to LG demanding that fair price shopkeepers be included in ex-gratia scheme

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:19 IST
Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday demanded that authorities include city's fair price shopkeepers in the scheme under which ex-gratia of Rs one crore is given to the kin of Delhi government's employees if they lose their life in the fight against coronavirus. The city government had announced the ex-gratia for its employees including, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers. In a letter to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Bidhuri said that fair price shop owners distributing foodgrains during the lockdown should be covered under the scheme.  He claimed a ration shopkeeper who had distributed foodgrains to around 1,600 people in Roopnagar tested positive for the virus, and demanded that all fair price shopkeepers be provided personal protective equipment.

The Delhi government is providing free ration to over 70 lakh cardholders and also lakhs of other people who do not have ration cards but have applied for it. The leader of opposition also requested Baijal for the release of outstanding commission amounts of the shopkeepers.

He sought LG's intervention in the "flaws" in ration distribution and said the expiry of ration coupons should also be extended from 48 hours to one month to enable all the needy to get foodgrains. In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bidhuri demanded that Delhi should pay three months' rent to financially weak people like street hawkers and those in low-salary jobs to help them tide over difficulties of the lockdown.

