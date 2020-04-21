Left Menu
WB cooperating with central teams on COVID-19, but can't roam around with them: Chief Secy

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:56 IST
WB cooperating with central teams on COVID-19, but can't roam around with them: Chief Secy

The West Bengal government is cooperating with the inter-ministerial central teams visiting the state to assess COVID-19 situation, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Tuesday, but made it clear they cannot roam around with them leaving all work to fight the pandemic. "We are helping them. There's no question of not doing that. But our stand is that we all are busy in fighting coronavirus... they cannot get information sitting in cars or at the guest house.

"We will share all information they want, taking time out of our busy schedule, but we will not be able to roam around with the central team shutting all our work, Sinha told reporters at the state secretariat. Sinha's comments came after the Union Home Ministry said the West Bengal government was not cooperating with the central teams visiting the state for on-the-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation.

The arrival of two teams from Delhi without prior information here has become the latest flashpoint between the Centre and the state government..

