No. of COVID-19 cases rises to 1,337 in UP, death toll climbs to 21

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:13 IST
No. of COVID-19 cases rises to 1,337 in UP, death toll climbs to 21

As many as 153 fresh coronavirus cases, including 65 from Agra and 33 from Rae Bareli, were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total count of such cases in the state to 1,337 from 53 districts, the health department said. Three COVID-19-related deaths were also reported, taking the death toll due to the disease to 21 in the state.

"Two deaths were reported from Moradabad and one from Aligarh," Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director and State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said in a statement issued here. The number of coronavirus cases jumped from two to 35 in Rae Bareli, with several people testing positive after coming in contact with participants at a Tablighi Jamaat event, officials said.

Till Monday, the district had only two coronavirus patients, both of whom had attended the religious congregation in Delhi last month. The area where they lived was declared a containment zone and the people in the neighbourhood were quarantined, the officials said. According to Chief Development Officer Abhishek Goyal, the district reported 33 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and all the patients were admitted to the Kripalu Institute in Munshiganj.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 1,154 as of now. As many as 162 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and discharged in the state so far. On Tuesday, 22 patients were discharged.

"Kaushambi and Hardoi became corona-free on Tuesday, taking the total number of districts that have gotten rid of the disease in the state to 10," Agrawal said. Earlier, briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the containment exercise is going on in the state through "surveillance, testing, lockdown, quarantine and treatment".

He also said "pool-testing" is being done. "Pool-testing is also going on. It is usually done where chances of coronavirus cases are low such as areas outside the containment zones," he said.

Pooling of samples involves testing those in batches and when pooled samples test positive, then individual samples are assessed. Pool-testing reduces the number of test kits used and therefore, increases the testing capacity. "Pool-testing is being done at the King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. Other laboratories in the state should also undertake pool-testing," Prasad said.

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

