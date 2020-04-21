Scribe dies in road accident

A journalist working with a Kannada news channel died in a road accident in Ramanagara district on Tuesday, police sources said. Hanumanthu (31), who worked with new channel Public TV, died as he was returning from Ramanagara jail after covering a story.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family. Sources said an ATM cash van hit his bike from behind.

Hanumanthu is survived by wife and a child. Remembering Hanumanthu as an honest and active journalist, Deputy Chief Minister and Ramanagara district in-charge Minister A N Ashwath Narayan announced Rs 5 lakh to the family in his personal capacity.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy,expressing grief over the journalist's death, also announced Rs 5 lakh to the family. Congress state unit Chief D K Shivakumar has condoled the death.PTI KSU GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.