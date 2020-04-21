Left Menu
COVID-19: 9 test positive, Malegaon count reaches 94

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 23:06 IST
Nine people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday in Nashik's Malegaon, which is fast turning into a worrisome hotspot in Maharashtra. While the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district rose to 108, Malegaon alone accounts for 94 of them.

Of the nine new cases, seven are women and two men, an official said. "As on Monday, of the 236 samples sent for testing from Malegaon Municipal Corporation limits so far, a total of 85, or a little over 36 per cent, have returned positive. All eight COVID-19 deaths in the district have also been from Malegaon," an official said.

He added that of the 108 COVID-19 patients in Nashik, 59 are men, 44 women, two boys and three girls..

