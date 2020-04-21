Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB govt cites logistical problem to bring stranded students back from Rajasthan's Kota

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 23:19 IST
WB govt cites logistical problem to bring stranded students back from Rajasthan's Kota

Expressing helplessness in bringing back around 5,000 students stuck in Rajasthan's Kota to the state amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the West Bengal government on Tuesday urged them to have patience for some more days. Kota is famous for coaching centres that help aspirants prepare for engineering and medical entrance examinations.

"There is a problem of logistics. We have to organise 300 buses which will have three-night halts on the way from Kota to West Bengal. It is not possible to get so many people from Rajasthan to West Bengal," Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha told reporters. Sinha said he would talk to his Rajasthan counterpart in this regard and senior officials have already spoken to the nodal officer in the Western state.

Senior state government officials are also trying to talk to the students stuck there and their guardians to make them understand that bringing such a huge number of people back from that region, which is in the opposite end of the country, amid this ongoing lockdown is quite an impossible task. "It's a long journey. And there are so many states in between. Bihar is not allowing this journey.... It is our earnest request to all those students stranded in Kota to have some patience. They have struggled for so many days, we will request them to have patience for a few more days," Sinha said.

For any other requirement, Sinha advised the students to contact the officials of the Rajasthan government, with whom officials of West Bengal are in constant touch. Several guardians of students stuck in Kota have requested the West Bengal government to make arrangements to bring back their wards.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on April 17, sent around 250 buses to bring back over 7,000 students stuck in Kota to the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday asked the police force to maintain law and order in Nagpur city and division till May 3. He also urged the Muslim community to offer namaz and break the fast during Ramzan by staying inside...

Chinese envoy takes veiled swipe at Trump for politicizing coronavirus

Chinas ambassador to the United States took a thinly veiled swipe at President Donald Trump on Tuesday by criticizing politicians bent on making groundless accusations that distract from scientific information on the deadly coronavirus. Spe...

Netherlands extends ban on events, to allow some school openings

The Netherlands on Tuesday extended by three months a ban on major public events, including professional sports and music festivals, until Sept. 1 to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.At the same...

FACTBOX-NFL-How does the NFL draft, the only live sports event on TV, work?

The National Football League draft, which started quietly in 1936, has evolved into one of the biggest days in American sport. The NFL is by far the most popular sports league in the United States and this year 255 players will be drafted i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020