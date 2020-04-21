Virus: Maha minister in hospital for precautionary check-up

Maharashtra Housing MinisterJitendra Awhad, who had quarantined himself after some of hissecurity staff tested positive for novel coronavirus, onTuesday got admitted in a private hospital in neighbouringThane city

The NCP MLA from Mumbra Kalwa has been in quarantinesince April 13 as a precautionary measure, and had said at thetime that his samples had tested negative for the virus

"He had completed over a week in self-quarantine andtoday approached the hospital as part of precautionary check-up," an NCP functionary close to the development said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

