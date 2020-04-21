Virus: Maha minister in hospital for precautionary check-up

Virus: Maha minister in hospital for precautionary check-upPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 23:38 IST
Maharashtra Housing MinisterJitendra Awhad, who had quarantined himself after some of hissecurity staff tested positive for novel coronavirus, onTuesday got admitted in a private hospital in neighbouringThane city
The NCP MLA from Mumbra Kalwa has been in quarantinesince April 13 as a precautionary measure, and had said at thetime that his samples had tested negative for the virus
"He had completed over a week in self-quarantine andtoday approached the hospital as part of precautionary check-up," an NCP functionary close to the development said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra