Delhi-Ghaziabad border sealed to contain COVID-19

The Ghaziabad-Delhi border has been sealed and the police have tightened the vigil so as to prohibit the traffic movement to contain the spread of coronavirus in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 09:30 IST
Police are conducting checks at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Ghaziabad-Delhi border has been sealed and the police have tightened the vigil so as to prohibit the traffic movement to contain the spread of coronavirus in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Only those rendering essential services and people holding valid pass will be allowed to travel across the border.

Basically, health workers and people in essential services having valid passes issued by state authorities will be allowed to travel across the border. Yesterday, a total of 153 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 65 from Agra and 33 from Rae Bareli, were reported in Uttar Pradesh , taking the total tally in the state to 1,337 from 53 districts, informed its health department. (ANI)

